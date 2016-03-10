SYDNEY, March 10 Moody's Investors Service on Thursday warned a court case against Australia and New Zealand Banking Group was credit negative for the bank as it could lead to sizable costs and possible class action damages.

Banking regulator, the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC), began legal proceedings against ANZ last week, charging unconscionable conduct and market manipulation of the bank bill swap reference rate (BBSW). (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Stephen Coates)