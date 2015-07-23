SYDNEY, July 23 Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group (ANZ) said on Thursday it will raise
interest rates on loans for homes bought for investment purposes
from Monday, days after a regulator set a July 2016 deadline for
banks to lift their cash reserves.
ANZ became the first lender to officially announce a rate
hike after the Australian Prudential Regulatory Authority (APRA)
on Monday said banks should have cash reserves equal to 25
percent of mortgage books, up from 16 percent now.
The move also follows increasingly stern warnings from
regulators that tighter mortgage standards are needed to prevent
a housing bubble in Sydney from destabilising the financial
system.
"The decision to raise interest rates for residential
investment lending has been difficult but necessary in the
current environment," ANZ Chief Executive Officer Mark Whelan
said in a statement. "It allows us to balance the mix of our
lending between owner-occupied and investment lending as well as
the impact of changing market conditions."
Effective Monday, ANZ's variable residential investment
property loan index rate will rise by 0.27 percentage points to
5.65 percent. Fixed rates for new investor home loans will also
increase by up to 0.30 percentage points, it added.
Meanwhile, fixed rates for new owner-occupied home lending
will be reduced by up to 0.40 percentage points, the lender
said.
ANZ said it has taken other steps to slow investor property
lending, including stricter criteria to approve investor loans,
reducing interest rate discounts and raising deposits on
investor loans to at least 10 percent.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)