BRIEF-Cryoport posts qtrly loss $0.25 per share
* Cryoport revenue continues to climb, reporting 53 pct growth for the quarter ended December 31, 2016
Dec 3 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd appointed Tracy Ong as chief representative, ANZ Malaysia.
Ong joins ANZ from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Malaysia, where she was most recently managing director, head of corporate banking.
She has also worked as executive director and deputy chief executive at Danajamin Nasional Bhd, Malaysia and has also held several senior positions with the Maybank Group.
Ong takes over from Fauziah Hisham, who retired in July after six years as the Group representative in Malaysia. Madeline Leong, who has been acting representative from July, will focus on her role as director of international banking for the Malaysian office. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Cardinal Health, Inc reports 5.8 percent passive stake in navidea biopharmaceuticals inc as of March 3, 2017 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ruby Tuesday Inc - has retained ubs as its financial advisor to assist in process