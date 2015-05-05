SYDNEY May 5 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said it has cut rates on retail home loans by 25 basis points effective Friday, in move after the Reserve Bank of Australia cut its cash rate to a record low of 2.0 percent on Tuesday.

ANZ Bank's annual variable interest rate now stands at 5.38 percent. For an average home loan of A$300,000 ($237,090.00), the cut means an annual saving of A$750, with other lenders likely to follow suit in a highly competitive mortgage market.

Record low interest rates, as Australia's central bank takes action to spur a sluggish economy, have filtered through to higher house prices while boosting household wealth and giving consumers the confidence to start spending again.

Mortgage lending is the most profitable business for Australian banks accounting for 40-60 percent of their total loans and has helped them notch record profits over the past few years.

Earlier in the day, ANZ, Australia's No. 3 lender by assets, announced record first-half profit driven by home loans and Asian earnings, sending its shares to a one-week high. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)