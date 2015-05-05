SYDNEY May 5 Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group said it has cut rates on retail home loans by 25
basis points effective Friday, in move after the Reserve Bank of
Australia cut its cash rate to a record low of 2.0 percent on
Tuesday.
ANZ Bank's annual variable interest rate now stands at 5.38
percent. For an average home loan of A$300,000 ($237,090.00),
the cut means an annual saving of A$750, with other lenders
likely to follow suit in a highly competitive mortgage market.
Record low interest rates, as Australia's central bank takes
action to spur a sluggish economy, have filtered through to
higher house prices while boosting household wealth and giving
consumers the confidence to start spending again.
Mortgage lending is the most profitable business for
Australian banks accounting for 40-60 percent of their total
loans and has helped them notch record profits over the past few
years.
Earlier in the day, ANZ, Australia's No. 3 lender by assets,
announced record first-half profit driven by home loans and
Asian earnings, sending its shares to a one-week high.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)