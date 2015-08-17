SYDNEY Aug 18 Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group on Tuesday said its unaudited cash profit for the
nine months to end-June rose 4 percent to A$5.4 billion ($3.98
billion) even as its bad debt charge climbed 13 percent.
ANZ has estimated that the total impairment charge for the
current financial year-ending September will be about A$1.2
billion, or 21 basis points compared to 19 basis points a year
ago.
Earlier this month, ANZ unveiled a A$3 billion share
placement offer, sending its shares diving on concerns about the
likelihood of more capital raising to meet new regulatory
requirements and the prospect of slower growth for the nation's
banking sector.
($1 = 1.3567 Australian dollars)
