SYDNEY Feb 16 Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group on Wednesday reported a 4 percent rise in first
quarter unaudited cash profit but warned slowing growth and
heightened volatility in Asia could lead to a higher credit
charge for the current half-year.
Australia's No. 4 lender said unaudited cash profit stood at
A$1.85 billion ($1.31 billion) for the quarter ended Dec. 31.
It did not give a year-ago figure but only the percentage
increase in its trading update, which does not provide as much
detail as a full earnings statement.
It expects a total group credit charge at over A$800 million
in the six months to March 31 compared to a market consensus of
A$735 million. Gross impaired assets for the half will likely be
in-line with the prior half despite falling in the December
quarter.
ANZ is the only one of Australia's major four banks to have
made a big push in Asia although new CEO Shayne Elliott is now
increasing its focus on the more lucrative mortgage market at
home where growth is faster and returns attractive.
($1 = 1.4094 Australian dollars)
