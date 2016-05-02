SYDNEY May 3 Australia's No. 4 lender ANZ
Banking Group on Tuesday posted a 24 percent drop in
first-half cash profit, widely missing forecasts, weighed by
higher bad debt charges led by a commodity downturn.
It also slashed its interim dividend by 7 percent to 80
cents. Cash profit for the first six months to March 31 slipped
to A$2.78 billion compared with A$3.68 billion a year ago and an
analysts' estimate of A$3.48 billion.
The 24 percent cash profit drop was the biggest six-month
decline since 2008.
Of the major four Australian banks, ANZ is the only one to
have developed a large business overseas, predominantly in Asia,
but under new CEO Shayne Elliott it is shifting its strategy to
refocus at home.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Matthew Lewis)