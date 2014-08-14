BRIEF-National Australia Bank says offer of subordinated notes 2 completed
* Announces that offer of NAB subordinated notes 2 has been successfully completed
SYDNEY Aug 15 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd, the country's No. 3 bank by market value, on Friday reported an 8 percent rise in unaudited cash profit for the nine months to June led by strong loan growth and as its Asia business gained momentum.
ANZ reported a cash profit of A$5.2 billion ($4.84 billion) for the period. It did not give year ago comparisons. For the six months to March, it had cash profit of A$3.5 billion. Group net interest margin was slightly lower compared to the end of March.
ANZ is the only one of Australia's highly profitable big four lenders to have set its sights on developing a large business in Asia, steadily building infrastructure and profits in a region experiencing rapid economic and loan growth. ($1 = 1.0738 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Announces that offer of NAB subordinated notes 2 has been successfully completed
March 19 Colorado-based debt collector SquareTwo Financial Corp filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, the company said in a statement.
NEW YORK, March 19 Grocery business Albertsons Cos held preliminary talks to merge with Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the situation.