SYDNEY Oct 31 Australia and New Zealand Banking Corp posted a 10 percent rise in full-year cash profit, its fifth straight year of record profit helped by gains in its Asian operations and a strong performance at home.

ANZ, Australia's No.3 lender by market value, reported cash profit of A$7.1 billion ($6.27 billion) for the year to Sept. 30, higher than an A$6.65 billion estimate from seven analysts polled by Reuters.

It announced a final dividend of 95 cents a share, bringing the total dividend for FY14 to 178 cents.

Melbourne-based ANZ is the only one of Australia's highly profitable big four lenders to have set its sights on developing a large business in Asia, steadily building infrastructure and profits in a region experiencing rapid economic growth. ($1 = 1.1328 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Jane Baird)