BRIEF-First Credit Finance says lender has agreed to grant about HK$20 mln to borrower
* Lender has agreed to grant facility in principal amount of up to HK$20 million to borrower
SYDNEY Oct 31 Australia and New Zealand Banking Corp posted a 10 percent rise in full-year cash profit, its fifth straight year of record profit helped by gains in its Asian operations and a strong performance at home.
ANZ, Australia's No.3 lender by market value, reported cash profit of A$7.1 billion ($6.27 billion) for the year to Sept. 30, higher than an A$6.65 billion estimate from seven analysts polled by Reuters.
It announced a final dividend of 95 cents a share, bringing the total dividend for FY14 to 178 cents.
Melbourne-based ANZ is the only one of Australia's highly profitable big four lenders to have set its sights on developing a large business in Asia, steadily building infrastructure and profits in a region experiencing rapid economic growth. ($1 = 1.1328 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Jane Baird)
* Shareholders approve FY dividend of EGP 2.25 per share Source:(http://bit.ly/2nf5xXG) Further company coverage:
RIYADH, March 13 Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in charge of Saudi Arabia's reforms, left on Monday for Washington to meet President Donald Trump on a visit expected to promote the world's top oil exporter as an investment destination.