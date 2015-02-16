SYDNEY Feb 16 Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group Ltd posted a 3.5 percent rise in first quarter
cash profit, led by a strong domestic performance while lower
trading income and higher expenses hurt revenue growth.
ANZ, Australia's No 3 lender by market value, reported cash
profit of A$1.79 billion ($1.39 billion) for the December
quarter compared with A$1.73 billion a year ago.
It said group net interest margins, a core measure of a
bank's profitability, fell 6 basis points compared with the end
of second half of FY14.
($1 = 1.2870 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; editing by Andrew Roche)