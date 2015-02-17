US STOCKS-Wall Street jumps, fueled by strong consumer data
* Indexes up: Dow 0.84 pct, S&P 0.89 pct, Nasdaq 0.79 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
(Corrects dateline to Feb 17)
SYDNEY Feb 17 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd posted a 3.5 percent rise in first quarter cash profit, led by a strong domestic performance while lower trading income and higher expenses hurt revenue growth.
ANZ, Australia's No 3 lender by market value, reported cash profit of A$1.79 billion ($1.39 billion) for the December quarter compared with A$1.73 billion a year ago.
It said group net interest margins, a core measure of a bank's profitability, fell 6 basis points compared with the end of second half of FY14. ($1 = 1.2870 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; editing by Andrew Roche)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.84 pct, S&P 0.89 pct, Nasdaq 0.79 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. authorities have arrested an executive of a Turkish state-owned bank accused of conspiring with prominent Turkish gold trader Reza Zarrab and others to violate U.S. sanctions on Iran.