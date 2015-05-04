SYDNEY May 5 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group on Tuesday said cash profit rose 5 percent to a record and beating forecasts, as housing growth continued to drive earnings while profits at its Asia business climbed 18 percent.

Cash profit rose to A$3.7 billion ($2.90 billion) for the six months ended March 31, compared with A$3.4 billion a year ago and a A$3.6 billion estimate from six analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Interest rates, currently at a record low 2.25 percent, have filtered through to higher house prices while boosting household wealth and giving consumers the confidence to start spending again, while bad debts remain low.

Australia's No.3 lender by assets declared a dividend of 86 cents per share and said it expects to maintain a payout ratio for the current financial year towards the upper end of 65-70 percent of cash profit. ($1 = 1.2765 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Wayne Cole)