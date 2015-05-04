UPDATE 3-South Africa's ANC rejects calls for Zuma to quit
* Intel report 'not only reason for Gordhan sacking' (Adds date of motion of no-cofidence, opposition march)
SYDNEY May 5 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group on Tuesday said cash profit rose 5 percent to a record and beating forecasts, as housing growth continued to drive earnings while profits at its Asia business climbed 18 percent.
Cash profit rose to A$3.7 billion ($2.90 billion) for the six months ended March 31, compared with A$3.4 billion a year ago and a A$3.6 billion estimate from six analysts surveyed by Reuters.
Interest rates, currently at a record low 2.25 percent, have filtered through to higher house prices while boosting household wealth and giving consumers the confidence to start spending again, while bad debts remain low.
Australia's No.3 lender by assets declared a dividend of 86 cents per share and said it expects to maintain a payout ratio for the current financial year towards the upper end of 65-70 percent of cash profit. ($1 = 1.2765 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Wayne Cole)
* Intel report 'not only reason for Gordhan sacking' (Adds date of motion of no-cofidence, opposition march)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned two short-term money market funds managed by BlackRock 'AAAmmf' ratings as follows: BlackRock ICS Institutional Sterling Liquidity Fund: 'AAAmmf' BlackRock ICS Institutional Sterling Government Liquidity Fund: 'AAAmmf' The funds are sub-funds of the Irish-domiciled umbrella fund, BlackRock Institutional Cash Series plc. KEY RATINGS DRIVERS The main drivers of the ratings are: - The por
ATHENS, April 5 Greek banks' exposure to doubtful and non-performing loans edged down in the fourth quarter but still made up half the sector's overall loan book, the central bank said on Wednesday.