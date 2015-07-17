Nikkei hits 4-mth low as US strike on Syria hurts risk sentiment
* Nikkei gains early but makes about turn after US missile strikes
SYDNEY, July 17 Macquarie Group, U.S. private equity giant Carlyle and China's HNA Group are among the bidders shortlisted for ANZ Banking Group's $6 billion-plus car and equipment loan book, five sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
The deal, the second major sale of a finance portfolio in Australia after General Electric's $7 billion consumer lending book in March, comes at a time when Australian banks are facing pressure to lift capital ratios under stricter regulations.
Private equity buyout firm KKR & Co bidding with Varde Partners, as well as a group comprising TPG and Blackstone failed to make it to the next round, three of the sources added. Final bids are expected by end-August. (Reporting Swati Pandey and Sharon Klyne; Additional reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Nikkei gains early but makes about turn after US missile strikes
* Asia shares, S&P 500 futures down as investors avoid risk trades
WASHINGTON, April 6 The chairman of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission is moving quickly to replace the Obama administration's landmark net neutrality rules and wants internet service providers to voluntarily agree to maintain an open internet, three sources briefed on the meeting said Thursday.