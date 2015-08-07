* Shares down 7 pct, hit lows not seen since Feb 2014

By Swati Pandey

SYDNEY, Aug 7 Australia's ANZ slumped on Friday after a large share offering diluted stock, earnings came in softer than expected, and as its CEO's absence on a call with investors fanned speculation that a change at the helm could be in the works.

Concerns about the likelihood of more capital raising and the prospect of slower growth for the nation's banking sector were also cited as at least four large brokerages cut their ANZ ratings or target prices.

Seeking to meet new rules on capital ratios, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) unveiled an A$3 billion share offering on Thursday, most of which was completed in an institutional placement that day that diluted outstanding stock by 4.5 percent.

At the same time, it said third-quarter cash profit rose 4 percent - slower growth than previous quarters of around 6 to 8 percent - while charges for bad debt climbed.

"Earnings have missed estimates, bad debts have ticked up - which is pretty negative for them," said Omkar Joshi who helps manage A$1 billion at Watermark Funds Management, adding that the 5 percent discount offered in the share sale had not been big enough to keep the market happy.

After a trading halt on Thursday, shares in ANZ, the country's fourth-largest lender by assets, tumbled 7 percent to A$30.2, hitting lows not seen since February 2014.

Before Thursday, ANZ had the weakest capital ratio among major domestic banks and analysts have predicted it will eventually need to raise a total of A$9 billion to A$10 billion to bring itself on par with international rivals.

Asked about future capital plans on Thursday, ANZ said it has many options.

Investors also said the absence of ANZ CEO Mike Smith from a presentation on the capital raising plan disappointed some and fanned speculation that CFO Shayne Elliott, who did attend, was being groomed to take over.

"He didn't even turn up for the presentation. The investment market felt alienated," said a Melbourne-based fund manager who owns ANZ shares, declining to be identified.

After CEO changes at rivals Westpac and National Australia Bank over the past year led to further restructuring, speculation has been rife that ANZ could follow suit. Both Smith, CEO since 2007, and ANZ have repeatedly denied reports that his departure is imminent.

ANZ spokesman Stephen Ries said the investor presentation was conducted by the CFO as he had led the capital raising and that Smith was attending a board meeting. It was the second day of a two-day regular board meeting after which Smith fielded questions from local media, he added.

Westpac and NAB have also announced capital raisings this year and expectations are high that Commonwealth Bank will do so soon. ($1 = 1.3561 Australian dollars) (Additional reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)