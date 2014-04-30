BRIEF-Synergis expects to record FY loss
SYDNEY, April 30 David Gonski will take over as chairman of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from retiring John Morschel, effective May 1, the bank said in a statement.
Gonski, who has been working closely with Morschel to enable a "smooth transition", served as a director at Australia's third-biggest bank for five years from 2002.
Gonski was on the committee that appointed CEO Mike Smith, with a mandate to chart out an Asia-focused strategy for the bank.
That strategy has helped it grow the proportion of earnings it gets outside Australia, while its rivals focus on cost cuts.
ANZ will post half-yearly results on Thursday. It is expected to post a 5 percent rise in net profit, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It sees bad loan provisions falling about 10 percent in the year to September 2014.
