SYDNEY Aug 30 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group on Tuesday increased its convertible offer to A$1.25 billion ($1.33 billion)from A$750 million on strong investor demand.

The securities, which will convert to ordinary shares in September 2019, will pay 310 basis points over six month bank bills. The margin is at the tight end of the 310 to 330 basis points indicative range.

The securities, which wold be used to redeem debt, must convert if tier I ratio, a measure of the bank's ability to absorb losses, falls below 5.125 percent.

ANZ Securities, Commonwealth Bank of Australia , Goldman Sachs , Macquarie , RBS and UBS, are the joint Lead Managers on the deal. ($1 = 0.940 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)