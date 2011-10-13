SYDNEY Oct 14 Australia and New Zealand banking
Group Australia's fourth-largest lender said on Friday
chief operating officer David Cartwright will leave the bank
and named Alistair Currie as his replacement.
Currie takes over on Oct 15 and was previously managing
director transaction banking in institutional at ANZ, the bank
said in a statement.
He will oversee the bank's technology, shared services and
operations including ANZ's Bangalore, Manila and Chengdu
offshore hubs, property and major projects, the bank said.
Cartwright leaves to pursue the next stage of his career,
ANZ said without elaborating.
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; editing by Michael Smith)