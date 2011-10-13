SYDNEY Oct 14 Australia and New Zealand banking Group Australia's fourth-largest lender said on Friday chief operating officer David Cartwright will leave the bank and named Alistair Currie as his replacement.

Currie takes over on Oct 15 and was previously managing director transaction banking in institutional at ANZ, the bank said in a statement.

He will oversee the bank's technology, shared services and operations including ANZ's Bangalore, Manila and Chengdu offshore hubs, property and major projects, the bank said.

Cartwright leaves to pursue the next stage of his career, ANZ said without elaborating. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; editing by Michael Smith)