SYDNEY Feb 15Australia and New Zealand Banking Corp, the country's fourth-largest bank, posted a 6.2 percent rise in first quarter earnings on Friday, boosted by strong global markets and Australian retail banking.

ANZ, which aims to earn nearly a third of its annual profit in Asia by 2017 as Australian growth slows, reported cash profit of A$1.53 billion ($1.58 billion), compared with A$1.49 billion a year ago.

ANZ said that "reasonable" revenue volume growth in Asia was offset by margin pressure in New Zealand and in its international and institutional banking division.

Analysts forecasts were not available as the update was the first time ANZ has reported cash profit, in line with its peers. It previously reported underlying profit.

