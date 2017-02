SYDNEY, April 27 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group on Friday said it has given notice to investors to buy back 450 million pounds ($728.39 million) of hybrid securities on June 15.

The hybrids, which combine the elements of equity and debt, would be cancelled after the buy back, Australia's fourth largest bank by assets said in a statement. ($1 = 0.6178 British pounds) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Eric Meijer)