By Narayanan Somasundaram

SYDNEY, Sep 8 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has ended talks to buy a stake in Japan's Aozora Bank , a source who was close to the discussions said on Thursday.

ANZ was in "embryonic" talks to buy private equity firm Cerberus Capital's 50 percent stake in Aozora, but those have been broken off because the two sides could not agree on some key terms, the source said.

ANZ declined to confirm the source's comments but spokesman Paul Edwards said: "At present there are no formal discussions occurring on any opportunity in Japan.

"ANZ looks at most opportunities in Asia which are consistent with its super-regional strategy. Most of these come to nothing at an early stage."

"Where we look at opportunities it is with a mindset that they must deliver shareholder value," he added.

Aozora's shares rocketed to a three-year high of 220 yen last week on bid speculation, but have since retreated to 176 yen, giving it a market value of $3.7 billion.

ANZ is looking at Asia for growth and has invested nearly $6 billion in the region to expand its institutional, trading desks and wealth advisory arm.

It bought some Asian assets from RBS in 2009 for $550 million but its recent efforts to buy in Asia have been stymied. It lost out on a bid to gain control of Korea Exchange Bank for nearly $4 billion last year.

ANZ's shares slipped 0.6 percent on Thursday to A$19.92, lagging a 0.1 percent gain in the broader market.

