* Class action law firm arguing that banks overcharges on
fees
* 11 other lenders could face similar suits
SYDNEY Oct 3 Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group faced a A$50 million ($48.5 million) class action
suit on Monday over claims of excessive fees, while another 11
other lenders were also at risk of similar suits.
Court hearings begun on Monday and law firm Maurice
Blackburn, which represents 34,000 ANZ customers, said it would
seek to recover fees and protect customers against what it said
were "exorbitant" fees and charges.
The case is being heard at the Federal court in Melbourne
and could serve as a precedent in cases against other lenders.
A spokesman for ANZ declined comment.
The claimants are contending that banks in Australia had
charged as much as A$1.2 billion a year in unfair "exception"
fees while costs for banks were significantly lower.
Exception fees include charges for insufficient funds,
overdrawn bank or credit card accounts and late credit card
payments, according to the Australian Bankers' Association, and
have been discontinued or reduced by most banks over the last
two years.
Maurice Blackburn, which filed the suit late last year, has
represented consumers in suits against Esso after the 1998
Longford gas plant explosion and insurer GIO shareholders in a
governance case.
It is backed in the ANZ suit by the country's biggest
litigation funder, IMF Australia.
Other major banks that could face similar suits include
National Australia Bank , Commonwealth Bank of Australia
, Westpac Banking Corp , Citigroup , HSBC
, Bank of Queensland , Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
and Suncorp Metway .
($1 = 1.029 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Balazs
Koranyi)