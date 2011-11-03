* H2 underlying profit up 4 pct to A$2.83 bln

SYDNEY, Nov 3 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group turned out the least impressive second-half profit among Australia's major lenders on Thursday, stung by higher costs, and sent a clear signal that their growth is now on the wane.

Australia's fourth-largest bank posted 4 percent growth in second-half underlying profit, much less than two of its main rivals have reported, though for the full year ANZ still managed to add another A$5.65 billion ($5.86 billion) to the nation's record-high mountain of bank earnings this year.

Australian lenders, like many of their Asian peers, have so far defied concerns that they are vulnerable to contagion from Europe's debt crisis and the U.S. economic downturn, and are on track to produce a combined $25 billion in earnings in 2011.

But ANZ's accounts showed that rising costs and falling loan demand are crimping profit growth and making it much more difficult for local banks to keep producing record results.

"Expense disciplines remain an issue at a time when the environment for revenue growth remains challenging," Citigroup analyst Craig Williams said.

ANZ's underlying measure of profits flattered its accounts, because this stripped out the impact of weak investment markets. Taking into account its trading activities, second-half profit actually fell 2 percent to A$2.77 billion.

ANZ is expanding into Asia and this has pushed up its costs as the bank hires in one of the most competitive regions. It aims to double Asian contribution to profit to 30 percent by 2017 and is focussing on trade flows and markets businesses.

Shares in ANZ, the worst performer among the top banks so far this year, were down 1.9 percent in morning trade, underperforming the wider market and most of its peers. The stock has fallen about 13 percent so far this year.

"Market conditions have been incredibly difficult in the last quarter in particular," Chief Executive Michael Smith, the architect behind the Asian strategy, told reporters.

Despite market expectations of subdued profit growth from here in, Smith was upbeat on the near-term outlook, though he indicated this was more due to a recently improved currency-trading performance than core profitability.

"Things are moving well. In fact, the first month of the (FY 2012) year has been a very good result," he said.

Underlying or core profit was A$2.83 billion for the six months ended Sept. 30, compared with the A$2.9 billion expected by analysts and the A$2.73 billion reported a year ago.

Underlying profit is closely watched by investors and excludes one-offs, non-cash accounting items and investment gains and losses.

"ANZ is pretty well exposed to markets and the markets division struggle was expected. The only concern is costs were a touch higher," Rohan Walsh, investment manager at Karara Capital said. He described ANZ's earnings as solid.

Australia faces weak loan growth as cashed-up firms cut debt and high interest rates send mortgage growth to its lowest level since 1977, forcing banks to look elsewhere for growth avenues.

ANZ Chief Executive Smith, the former Asian head of HSBC , is trying to model the bank as an Asian lender along the lines of HSBC and Standard Chartered .

The move has pushed up the cost to income ratio to 46.8 percent from 45 percent in the first half in contrast to rivals National Australia Bank and Westpac , which reported cost controls while announcing record earnings.

ANZ said net interest margins, a key measure of profitability, fell 3 basis points to 2.44 percent in the second half, hurt the by markets business and high cost of funds.

Global uncertainty has pushed up the cost of funds for Australian banks, which borrow about $100 billion annually, though so far there are no real signs of stress.

Changes in global regulations that call for more capital and liquidity to be held in a bid to avert another global financial crisis are pushing up costs as well.

The banks have stayed out of the offshore debt markets in recent months, but have tested the securitisation market and are gearing up to issue covered bonds, which are new to Australia and give holders a right to bank assets in case of default.

ANZ said it raised A$18 billion in wholesale term debt markets in 2011 and this year it saw a similar target.

ANZ's bad-debt charges fell 24 percent in the second half and tier one capital, a measure of a bank's ability to absorb losses, stood at 10.9 percent, up from 10.5 percent in March. It announced a dividend of 76 cents. ($1 = 0.965 Australian Dollars) (Additional reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Mark Bendeich)