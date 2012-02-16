* ANZ Q1 underlying profit A$1.48 bln vs forecast of A$1.47 bln

* ANZ impairment charges A$239 million, down from yr ago

* ANZ says global markets income rose 63 percent (Adds fund manager comment, details)

By Amy Pyett

SYDNEY, Feb 17 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, the country's fourth-largest bank, posted a 5.7 percent rise in first-quarter earnings, boosted by a recovery in its global markets business as it pushes into Asia and a fall in bad debt charges.

Australia's top four banks racked up record profits last fiscal year and are off to a strong start so far this year, but all have highlighted the challenges from surging funding costs and demand for home loans at a more than three-decade low.

"ANZ needs to control costs," said Mark Nathan, a portfolio manager who helps manages A$5 billion at Arnhem Investment.

"You have to be realistic about growth in Australia. Loan growth is no where going to be near historic averages for some time, prompting the need for a leaner cost base."

Arnhem owns ANZ shares through some of its funds.

Earlier this week, ANZ announced it would slash 1,000 jobs from its Australian operations this year, cutting costs to protect record earnings as loan growth slows.

ANZ also hiked its variable mortgage rates a week ago, becoming the first of Australia's 'Big Four' banks -- including National Australia Bank, Commonwealth Bank and Westpac Banking Corp -- to alter rates independently of the central bank adjusting its policy rate.

The other three majors later followed suit.

"There is no question that adapting to this environment creates real challenges," Mike Smith, ANZ Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement.

"Our recent decisions on interest rates for customers in Australia and on how many people we employ at ANZ reflects a need to transform our business in new and often painful ways."

Underlying profit rose to A$1.48 billion ($1.59 billion), compared with A$1.4 billion a year ago, and in line with the average A$1.47 billion forecast of analysts.

ANZ's results mirror the solid performance of its rivals, despite their laments on the challenging market conditions.

CBA reported a record A$3.58 billion half-year profit, while NAB and Westpac posted first-quarter earnings of A$1.4 billion and A$1.5 billion, respectively.

GLOBAL MARKETS

ANZ's global markets income rose 63 percent to over A$400 million, driven by strong foreign exchange sales, while bad debt charges fell to A$239 million, down 19 percent from a year ago.

While the financial crisis in Europe has caused dislocation and volatility in global markets, prospects were brighter in the United States, ANZ said, adding it will continue to exploit opportunities in the Asian region.

ANZ is trying to model itself on HSBC by turning into a regional Asian lender, and is seeking to double earnings from Asia to up to 30 percent of its total by 2017.

ANZ made a number of changes to senior management earlier in the week in order to focus on connections between Australia, New Zealand and the faster growing economies of Asia.

Group margins fell 3 basis points from the previous half, due to higher funding costs and deposit costs. ANZ said it had raised about A$9 billion from wholesale funding markets this year, almost half its expected 2012 needs of about A$20 billion.

The lender reported a Tier One capital ratio, a measure of the bank's ability to absorb losses, of 11.0 percent.

Group customer deposits and lending grew just over 2 percent during the quarter, ANZ said.

ANZ shares have risen 3.3 percent so far this year, outpacing the Australian financial index, which has risen 1.3 percent over the same period.

The stock was indicated to open around 1.3 percent higher. ($1 = 0.9331 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Lincoln Feast)