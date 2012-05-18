* Freeze in funding markets caused by European turmoil-CEO
* Australian banks need about $100 bln/yr in wholesale funds
* Major Australian banks have completed most of fund-raising
(Adds details of ANZ's funding needs)
MELBOURNE, May 18 Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group said volatile conditions in global
markets have caused the wholesale funding market for Australian
banks to freeze again, a worrying echo of the global financial
crisis.
Turmoil spreading from Greece's woes has hammered financial
markets, with world stocks down for a fifth day and bond yields
sinking to multi-month lows on Friday.
"Right now, markets are closed again, and this is what
happens in this sort of situation," ANZ Chief Executive Mike
Smith said after a speech to a business group.
A prolonged freeze in funding markets following the
collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008 left many banks unwilling or
unable to lend, crippling the global economy.
Australian banks raise about $100 billion annually from
wholesale funding markets to bridge a gap between total loans
and deposits. The four major banks have completed the majority
of their wholesale funding for the year.
ANZ has raised close to A$17 billion ($17 billion) of term
wholesale debt this financial year, including A$8 billion of
covered bonds, which represents around 87 percent of their
funding needs for the 2012 financial year.
($1 = 1.0065 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger and Amy Pyett in Sydney;
Editing by Lincoln Feast and Muralikumar Anantharaman)