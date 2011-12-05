MELBOURNE Dec 5 Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group welcomed a court ruling on Monday
throwing out four out of five fee types in a class action
brought against the bank alleging the fees were excessive.
The Federal Court on Monday ruled that only one of the five
fee types qualified as a penalty fee, which would be subject to
a trial in 2012.
"Our consistent position has been that while some of these
fees may have been unpopular, we believe they were lawful and
we're pleased this has been largely vindicated in today's
ruling," ANZ Chief Executive Australia Philip Chronican said in
a statement.
He said the bank would continue to vigorously defend the
class action brought by litigator IMF (Australia) Ltd
on behalf of bank customers.
Australia's big four banks abolished fees, such as monthly
fees on personal ccounts, and ANZ trimmed fees for overdrafts,
late payments and dishonoured cheques two years ago.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; editing by Victoria Thieberger)