SYDNEY, July 22
SYDNEY, July 22 Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group is expanding its presence in Northern
India with the opening of a branch in Gurgaon to take advantage
of growing trade and investment flows within the region.
Australia's No. 3 lender, which is already present in Mumbai
and Bengaluru, plans to open another site in outer Bengaluru, it
said in a press release.
"India's annual trade with Asia Pacific is worth around $250
billion and it is the fourth largest destination for Australian
exports," said ANZ Chief Executive Officer Mike Smith.
