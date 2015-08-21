By Saeed Azhar and Swati Pandey
| SINGAPORE/SYDNEY
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY Aug 21 Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group will launch the sale process next
week for its 39 percent stake in Bank Pan Indonesia Tbk (Panin)
, worth about $720 million, people familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
ANZ has hired Goldman Sachs for the sale, which is
expected to attract bidders from China, Taiwan and Japan, the
people said.
"They are putting out an IM (information memorandum) next
week to kick-start the process. I think they will keep it fairly
tight and target mostly Asia-based bankers," one of the sources
said, referring to the document investment banks draft to market
an asset to prospective buyers.
ANZ did not respond to requests for comment by Reuters.
Goldman Sachs and Panin declined to comment.
Australian banks are scrambling to raise capital and sell
assets after a domestic regulator ordered them to set aside more
reserves against their oversized mortgage books.
ANZ this month unveiled a A$3 billion ($2.2 billion) share
offer and is selling its vehicle and equipment finance unit
Esanda.
Earlier talks between ANZ and Japan's Mizuho Financial Group
Inc over the Panin stake stalled, partly because
Mizuho's request for Panin board seats was opposed by the
Gunawan family, which controls 46.5 percent of the Indonesian
lender, sources have said.
($1 = 1.3691 Australian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Denny Thomas and Eveline Danubrata;
Edited by Lisa Jucca and Edwina Gibbs)