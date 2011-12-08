(Corrects to fix hike to cut in para 10)
SYDNEY, Dec 8 Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group cut its variable mortgage rate by 25
basis points on Thursday, passing on the central bank's
reduction earlier in the week, but left the door ajar for
independent moves in the future.
Australia's fourth-largest bank passed on the rate cut in
full this time around, though it said funding costs are largely
unrelated to the central bank's official cash rate.
ANZ said it would now review rates on the second Friday of
each month.
"It provides us with the flexibility to reflect movements in
funding costs across the full spectrum of funding sources - not
solely in response to the Reserve Bank's cash rate," Phil
Chronican Chief Executive for the bank's Australian operations
said in a statement.
The Reserve Bank of Australia decides rates on the first
Tuesday of every month and banks draw flak for not passing on
cuts in full or raising rates by more than the central bank in a
country where more than a third of 8.5 million households have a
mortgage.
Australian banks' reliance on offshore funds to bridge the
gap between total loans and deposits means central bank cash
rate is not central to their pricing strategy anymore.
The four big banks raise about $100 billion annually largely
from Europe and United States, where cost of funds have shot up.
"Retail banking margins have been contracting as the cost of
funds has progressively risen over the last six months,"
Chronican said.
The other three big banks-- National Australia Bank
, Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac
Bankin Corp -- said they are still reviewing rates. The
four top banks control about 90 percent of the $1 trillion
mortgage market.
ANZ's decision to cut is a gift for the unpopular Labor
government, which has been under pressure from political
opponents to rein-in record bank profits in a country where home
ownership and mortgage repayments are close to an obsession.
"A great early Christmas present for ANZ customers today.
Heat is now really on NAB, Westpac & CBA to do the right thing
by their customers," Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan tweeted.
For an average mortgage of A$300,000 ($307,800), a cut of 25
basis points equals an extra saving of A$600 a year. Even a
modest easing represents a large boost to incomes.
Earlier this week, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA)
lopped 25 basis points off its cash rate, taking it to 4.25
percent, the second cut in as many months.
ANZ shares were down 0.5 percent in afternoon trade in
afternoon trade in line with a fall in the broader market
