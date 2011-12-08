SYDNEY Dec 8 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group on Thursday cut its standard variable mortgage and small business lending rate by 25 basis points in line with the central bank and making it the first of the big lenders to pass on the cut.

The bank also said funding costs are largely unrelated to the central bank's official cash rate and as a result it would announce future rate changes on the second Friday of each month.

The Reserve Bank of Australia decides rates on the first Tuesday of every month. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Lincoln Feast)