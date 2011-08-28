SYDNEY Aug 29 Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group , Australia's fourth-largest lender, is looking at
buying Japan's Tokyo Star Bank or Aozora Bank, the Australian
Financial Review said in its Street Talk Column without citing
any sources.
The paper did not specify any deal value. Tokyo Star is
backed by private equity firm Lone Star and Aozora counts
Cerberus Capital Management as a stakeholder, the paper said.
ANZ, which is targeting Asia for growth and expects to get
up to 30 percent of profits from the region by 2017, has
retained law firm Nagashima Ohno for the deal with the bank's
head of strategy and old Japan hand Joyce Phillips driving the
deal, the paper said.
AN ANZ spokesman declined to comment specifically on the
report but said the bank was always looking at options to
advance its regional strategy.
ANZ's chief executive, Michael Smith, the architect behind
the Asian drive, said at the bank's annual shareholder meet last
year that the regional strategy was not just about Asia but the
connectivity between Australia and Asia.
He added China, Japan, Korea and India made up Australia's
five largest trading partners.
Japan is also an attractive target given the excess deposits
in the system which could eventually limit ANZ's reliance on
offshore debt, the paper said.
Two advisers who have worked with ANZ previously said the
bank was looking at Japan for expansion and stake buys but were
unaware of any specific deal. They declined to be identified as
they are not authorised to speak to the media.
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)