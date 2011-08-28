SYDNEY Aug 29 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group , Australia's fourth-largest lender, is looking at buying Japan's Tokyo Star Bank or Aozora Bank, the Australian Financial Review said in its Street Talk Column without citing any sources.

The paper did not specify any deal value. Tokyo Star is backed by private equity firm Lone Star and Aozora counts Cerberus Capital Management as a stakeholder, the paper said.

ANZ, which is targeting Asia for growth and expects to get up to 30 percent of profits from the region by 2017, has retained law firm Nagashima Ohno for the deal with the bank's head of strategy and old Japan hand Joyce Phillips driving the deal, the paper said.

AN ANZ spokesman declined to comment specifically on the report but said the bank was always looking at options to advance its regional strategy.

ANZ's chief executive, Michael Smith, the architect behind the Asian drive, said at the bank's annual shareholder meet last year that the regional strategy was not just about Asia but the connectivity between Australia and Asia.

He added China, Japan, Korea and India made up Australia's five largest trading partners.

Japan is also an attractive target given the excess deposits in the system which could eventually limit ANZ's reliance on offshore debt, the paper said.

Two advisers who have worked with ANZ previously said the bank was looking at Japan for expansion and stake buys but were unaware of any specific deal. They declined to be identified as they are not authorised to speak to the media. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)