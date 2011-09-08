SYDNEY Sep 8 Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group is not discussing buying any bank stakes in
Japan, a spokesman told Reuters on Thursday, a week after
sources said ANZ was in early talks to buy a stake in Japan's
Aozora Bank .
"At present there are no formal discussions occurring on any
opportunity in Japan," ANZ group spokesman Paul Edwards said.
"ANZ looks at most opportunities in Asia which are
consistent with its super-regional strategy. Most of these come
to nothing at an early stage," he said.
