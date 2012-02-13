SYDNEY Feb 13 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, the country's fourth-largest bank, said on Monday it will cut approximately 1,000 jobs, citing intense pressure on margins due to higher funding costs and slow loan growth.

ANZ said the job cuts would be primarily in middle-management, back-office and support functions, while changes for customer-facing employees were expected to be minimal.

"In this environment, the right thing to do is to be upfront with our staff and with the community about the changes needed in banking and their implications," said ANZ CEO Australia Philip Chronican.

"Just as we are seeing in other parts of the Australian economy, we are also having to adapt our business to the new conditions and become leaner, more agile and more customer-focused so we ensure the bank remains strong and can grow and invest for the future," he said. (Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by John Mair)