SYDNEY Feb 15 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said on Tuesday it will make a number of changes to its senior management with the changes effective from March 1, 2012.

Shayne Elliott, who is currently CEO Institutional Banking, will succeed Peter Marriott as Chief Financial Officer. Marriot will leave ANZ at the end of May, ANZ said in a statement.

Alex Thursby will take on the role of CEO Global Institutional and Asia Pacific Europe and America (APEA), and Joyce Phillips will take over as CEO Global Wealth and Private.

(Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Michael Perry)