UPDATE 1-China's COFCO completes takeover of grain trader Nidera
HAMBURG, Feb 28 Chinese trading house COFCO Group said on Tuesday it had completed the takeover of Dutch grain trader Nidera.
SYDNEY Feb 15 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said on Tuesday it will make a number of changes to its senior management with the changes effective from March 1, 2012.
Shayne Elliott, who is currently CEO Institutional Banking, will succeed Peter Marriott as Chief Financial Officer. Marriot will leave ANZ at the end of May, ANZ said in a statement.
Alex Thursby will take on the role of CEO Global Institutional and Asia Pacific Europe and America (APEA), and Joyce Phillips will take over as CEO Global Wealth and Private.
(Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Michael Perry)
HAMBURG, Feb 28 Chinese trading house COFCO Group said on Tuesday it had completed the takeover of Dutch grain trader Nidera.
Feb 28 JPMorgan Chase & Co said it expected 2017 expenses to rise about 3.4 percent as the lender spends more on technology and signing up new credit card accounts.
* Crown Capital announces repayment of loan by Corrosion Service Company Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: