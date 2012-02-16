BRIEF-Bank Linth LLB FY profit of 20.1 million Swiss francs
* Closes 2016 with an annual profit of 20.1 million Swiss francs ($20.00 million), which corresponds to the level of the previous year (20.5 million francs)
SYDNEY Feb 17 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said margins in its Asian business grew as European banks withdrew, while it saw stable margins for its core Australian business going ahead.
The Australian bank margins have been under pressure as the cost of raising wholesale funds soared amid the European debt crisis. Earlier this month ANZ raised variable mortgage rates by 6 basis points to offset the hike in funding costs. (Reporting by Amy Pyett)
* Closes 2016 with an annual profit of 20.1 million Swiss francs ($20.00 million), which corresponds to the level of the previous year (20.5 million francs)
* FY net profit up 2.9 pct at 125.9 million Swiss francs ($125.27 million)
* Says it issued 10 billion yuan worth 3-year bonds, with coupon rate at 4.2 percent