BRIEF-New York Times Q4 adjusted EPS $0.30
* The new york times company reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results
May 16 Australia New Zealand Banking Group Ltd appointed Shayne Collins managing director for markets.
Collins was previously group general manager for markets risk at the Australian bank.
Collins has earlier held various senior sales, trading and risk roles at both ANZ and the National Australia Bank. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)
* The new york times company reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results
* Global Ship Lease Inc- Thomas Lister has been appointed as chief financial officer, effective april 1, 2017
* Expect to deliver operating cash flow of $1.7 billion and free cash flow of $250 million in 2017