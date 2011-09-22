SYDNEY, Sept 22 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group on Thursday named Will Rathvon as its global head of natural resources as part of its plan to further expand its natural resources business.

Rathvon, a 30 year veteran of the resources sector, was a former global head of resources and energy group at HSBC , ANZ said in a statement.

ANZ is Australia's top natural resources bank and is looking to tap trade flows between Asia and Australia in the sector as part of a strategy to expand in the region.

A report by Port Jackson Partners, commissioned by ANZ and completed in August, estimated that if Australia expands capacity rapidly enough, annual commodity export revenues could reach A$480 billion in real terms by 2030.

Indeed, Australia's mineral and energy exports are forecast by the government to jump 21 percent in fiscal 2012 to record A$215 billion ($216 billion) as Asia's resource hungry economies soak up virtually whatever Australia can produce.

Rathvon starts with ANZ on Oct 10 and will be based in Singapore, the bank said. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)