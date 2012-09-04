UPDATE 1-Trump tells CEOs he plans to bring back millions of jobs
WASHINGTON, Feb 23 President Donald Trump told about two dozen chief executives of major U.S. companies on Thursday he plans to bring many millions of jobs back to the United States.
Sept 4 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd, New York Branch on Tuesday sold $3 billion of notes in three parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. ANZ, Citigroup, and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ANZ BANKING GROUP LTD TRANCHE 1 AMT $750 MLN COUPON 3-MO-LIBOR MATURITY 10/06/2015 + 61 BPS TYPE FRN ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 04/06/2013 MOODY'S Aa2 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 09/11/2012 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH AA-MINUS NON-CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 2 AMT $1.5 BLN COUPON 1 PCT MATURITY 10/06/2015 TYPE COVERED ISS PRICE 99.798 FIRST PAY 04/06/2013 MOODY'S Aa2 YIELD 1.067 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/11/2012 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD 61 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH AA-MINUS OVER MID-SWAPS NON-CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 3 AMT $750 MLN COUPON 1.75 PCT MATURITY 10/06/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.572 FIRST PAY 04/06/2013 MOODY'S Aa2 YIELD 1.875 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/11/2012 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD 135 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH AA-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
Feb 23 Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp said on Thursday it had raised its stake in specialty metals maker Arconic Inc to about 13 percent and stepped up pressure for the ouster of Chief Executive Klaus Kleinfeld.
NEW YORK, Feb 23 A former Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc executive and the former chief executive of mail order pharmacy Philidor Rx Services pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges they orchestrated a multi-million dollar fraud and kickback scheme.