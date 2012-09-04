Sept 4 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd, New York Branch on Tuesday sold $3 billion of notes in three parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. ANZ, Citigroup, and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ANZ BANKING GROUP LTD TRANCHE 1 AMT $750 MLN COUPON 3-MO-LIBOR MATURITY 10/06/2015 + 61 BPS TYPE FRN ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 04/06/2013 MOODY'S Aa2 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 09/11/2012 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH AA-MINUS NON-CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 2 AMT $1.5 BLN COUPON 1 PCT MATURITY 10/06/2015 TYPE COVERED ISS PRICE 99.798 FIRST PAY 04/06/2013 MOODY'S Aa2 YIELD 1.067 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/11/2012 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD 61 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH AA-MINUS OVER MID-SWAPS NON-CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 3 AMT $750 MLN COUPON 1.75 PCT MATURITY 10/06/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.572 FIRST PAY 04/06/2013 MOODY'S Aa2 YIELD 1.875 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/11/2012 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD 135 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH AA-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A