BRIEF-HSBC Bank Canada qtrly basic shr $0.36
* Qtrly net interest income was $282 million, which was in line with Q4 of 2015
SYDNEY, June 8 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group cut its variable mortgage rate by 25 basis points on Friday, passing on this week's entire interest rate cut by the central bank.
ANZ is the first of Australia's big four banks to cut rates after the Reserve Bank of Australia moved on Tuesday.
Movements in mortgage rates have a big economic impact in Australia, where more than 90 percent of all home loans are variable. More than a third of Australia's 8.5 million households have a mortgage. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Qtrly net interest income was $282 million, which was in line with Q4 of 2015
HONG KONG, Feb 21 HSBC Holdings' 2016 pre-tax profit fell 62 percent, below analysts' estimates, as it grappled with slowing economic growth in its core markets of Hong Kong and Britain and took one-time charges related to some of its businesses.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Singaporean Banks Report Card 2016 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894538 SINGAPORE, February 20 (Fitch) The 'AA-' credit ratings and Stable Outlooks on Singapore's local banks will continue to be supported by their adequate profitability, disciplined funding and liquidity and strong capitalisation, despite weaker asset quality, says Fitch Ratings. The credit profiles of the three banks - DBS Grou