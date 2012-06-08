SYDNEY, June 8 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group cut its variable mortgage rate by 25 basis points on Friday, passing on this week's entire interest rate cut by the central bank.

ANZ is the first of Australia's big four banks to cut rates after the Reserve Bank of Australia moved on Tuesday.

Movements in mortgage rates have a big economic impact in Australia, where more than 90 percent of all home loans are variable. More than a third of Australia's 8.5 million households have a mortgage. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Paul Tait)