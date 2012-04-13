SYDNEY, April 13 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, Australia's fourth-largest bank, said on Friday it would raise its standard variable mortgage rate by 0.06 percent per annum, citing continued pressures on wholesale funding and cost of deposits.

The move will lift ANZ's variable interest rate to 7.42 percent, the second highest of the country's big four banks. NAB has the lowest rate at 7.31 percent.

"Given this and the volatility we have seen in wholesale funding markets, we wanted to ensure these costs were sustained before we acted to pass them on," ANZ Australia CEO Philip Chronican said in a statement.

"We also wanted to pace increases in a way that was manageable for our customers and ensured we were competitively positioned," he said. (Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Paul Tait)