SYDNEY, March 9 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, the country's fourth-largest bank, said on Friday it would keep its standard variable mortgage rate unchanged, but said the trend for funding costs remained upward.

ANZ said it absorbed part of the higher funding costs last month, but took the view that stability was important to its variable rate mortgage this month.

Funding costs have eased a slightly since December, giving Australian banks less clout to move independently of the central bank.

"Our monthly pricing decisions remain difficult," said Philip Chronican CEO ANZ Australia said in a statement.

"We are walking a tightrope between our customers' interest in keeping rates as low as possible and the commercial reality that while monthly funding costs go up and down, the upward trend is likely to continue as new funding is still coming on at a wider spread to the cash rate than the funding it is replacing," he added

ANZ currently has the second lowest interest rates of the big four banks at 7.36 percent, while NAB has the lowest rate at 7.31 percent. (Reporting by Amy Pyett)