SYDNEY Nov 3 Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group said on Thursday second-half underlying profit
rose 4 percent on lower bad-debt provisions, lifting full-year
earnings to another record.
ANZ, which is focusing on Asia as growth in Australia slows,
said it had a good result in the first month of the year to
September 2012.
The bank, Australia's fourth-largest lender, said
second-half underlying profit was A$2.83 billion, compared with
A$2.9 billion expected by analysts and A$2.73 billion reported a
year ago.
Underlying profit excludes one-offs, non-cash accounting
items and investment gains or losses.
While Australian banks have been posting record profits, the
challenge for them is to cut costs at a time core growth has
fallen. Meeting global liquidity rules is seen raising costs
further.
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram and Sonali Paul in
Melbourne; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Ed Davies)