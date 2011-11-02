SYDNEY Nov 3 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said on Thursday second-half underlying profit rose 4 percent on lower bad-debt provisions, lifting full-year earnings to another record.

ANZ, which is focusing on Asia as growth in Australia slows, said it had a good result in the first month of the year to September 2012.

The bank, Australia's fourth-largest lender, said second-half underlying profit was A$2.83 billion, compared with A$2.9 billion expected by analysts and A$2.73 billion reported a year ago.

Underlying profit excludes one-offs, non-cash accounting items and investment gains or losses.

While Australian banks have been posting record profits, the challenge for them is to cut costs at a time core growth has fallen. Meeting global liquidity rules is seen raising costs further. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram and Sonali Paul in Melbourne; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Ed Davies)