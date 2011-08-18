(Adds details, comments)

SYDNEY, Aug 19 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group reported underlying quarterly profit just shy of analyst forecasts amid shaky global markets, but pinned future growth on its exposure to Asia and the resources sector.

Australia's fourth-largest lender said lower trading income led to a 14 percent fall in global markets income compared to the first half average, underscoring the challenges the bank faces in its Asian expansion.

But ANZ, which has a larger focus than most peers to the Australian resources sector, said it was confident of riding any turbulence in the global economy due to a strong balance sheet.

"Despite the market turmoil which has continued in July and August, there is good reason for optimism in our key domestic markets," said Chief Executive Michael Smith, who wants to carve out a strong position in Asia such as achieved by his former employer HSBC .

"The bottom line is we have the right strategy, we are in the right markets and we have steady momentum in our customer franchises which allows us to be cautiously optimistic about our prospects despite the market volatility."

Despite strong profits, the challenge for Australian banks is to cap or cut costs to squeeze out earnings growth at a time when lending is in decline and global economic turmoil can raise the cost of funds.

ANZ, which hopes Asia will bring the growth, said it was confident about the region's long-term growth prospects and believed the environment could create growth opportunities. ANZ aims to nearly treble Asian contribution to group profit to up to 30 percent by 2017.

The Asian business, which largely focuses on tapping trade flows, also gives ANZ customer deposits enabling it to cut reliance on wholesale funds.

Global uncertainty and market volatility make Australian and South Korean lenders the most vulnerable in Asia because they suffer from significant deposit deficiencies and need to tap debt markets in Europe and the United States for funds.

Australia's four major banks combined are set to borrow $100 billion this financial year, largely offshore, to bridge a funding gap between loans and deposits. Such turmoil raises their funding costs.

The banks are still reeling from sharp rises in costs as they refinance cheap debt raised before the 2008 global financial crisis. Banks are expected to refinance most of the cheap debt early next year.

Customer funding represented 61 percent of its funding base, up from just half in 2008, it said adding the wholesale funding task was complete for the year to September 2011.

Australian banks are now focussing on cost cuts to offset lack of core growth. On Tuesday, rival Westpac

said it would realign technical and head office workforce and forecast total headcount would fall "somewhat" between now and end of next financial year.

The banks have, however, shrugged off worries of getting hit by another global financial crisis, saying they have built up significant liquidity and capital.

PROFITS

ANZ said fiscal third-quarter underlying profit was A$ 1.4 billion, up from A$1.3 billion reported a year ago and A$1.46 billion forecast by seven analysts polled by Reuters.

Underlying profit excludes one-off, non-cash accounting items and investment gains or losses.

The profit puts it on course for another record year.

Bad-debt charges were A$328 million bringing total provisions charges for the first nine months to A $989 million, nearly a third lower than a year ago.

Group margin, a key measure of profitability, excluding global markets grew 2 basis points ANZ said adding tier I capital, a measure of a bank's ability to absorb losses, stood at 10.6 percent, it said.

ANZ shares have fallen 12.5 percent so far this year making it the worst performer among the top four banks as foreign investors have sold holdings in the wake of a global aversion to financial stocks. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Matt Driskill and Ed Davies)