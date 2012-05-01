Hungary's Q4 GDP slows to 1.6 pct y/y, below forecast
BUDAPEST, Feb 14 Hungary's economic growth slowed to an annual 1.6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016 from 2.2 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, preliminary unadjusted data showed on Tuesday. Analysts had forecast 2.15 percent annual rise in GDP for the fourth quarter. In the whole of 2016, economic growth was 2 percent based on unadjusted data, and 1.8 percent based on calendar-adjusted terms. In seasonally and calendar-adjusted terms, the gross domestic