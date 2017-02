SYDNEY Aug 19 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group , Australia's fourth-largest lender, reported a 7.6 percent rise in third-quarter underlying profit on lower bad debt charges, and said it was confident of its outlook given its focus on growing in Asia.

ANZ, which aims to become a pan-Asian lender like HSBC and Standard Chartered , said fiscal third-quarter underlying profit was A$1.4 billion ($1.45 billion) up from A$1.3 billion reported a year ago and broadly in line with a A$1.46 billion forecast by seven analysts polled by Reuters.

Underlying profit excludes one-off, non-cash accounting items and investment gains or losses.

Despite strong profits, the challenge for Australian banks is to cap or cut costs to eke out earnings growth at a time when lending has declined and global economic turmoil can raise the cost of funds.($1 = 0.962 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Matt Driskill and Balazs Koranyi)