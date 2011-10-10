SYDNEY Oct 11 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group , the nation's fourth biggest lender, has frozen pay for most of its top executives, according to a company memo, as it struggles to cut costs in a challenging operating environment.

ANZ Chief Executive Michael Smith in a memo to staff said there would be only a very limited salary increase budget of 1 percent for the top 900 executives as part of the 2011 performance and remuneration review.

"We are taking action to position ANZ ahead of the curve by making decisions that demonstrate to our people, customers and shareholders that we are running our business in a responsible and sustainable way," he said in the internal memo dated Sept 19 and seen by Reuters.

"This includes monitoring and taking action on fixed costs, including executive salaries."

He added that would mean salaries for most executives would remain fixed for the next year with hikes targeted at those positioned lower and performing well.

"The environment for banks globally is becoming more difficult and we believe showing leadership from the top by demonstrating restraint on costs is the right thing to do for the business and for our shareholders," an ANZ spokesman said.

Last month, the chief executive of the bank's Australian operations told Reuters the bank would focus on cost controls and trimming the total workforce in Australia over the next few years as core banking growth slows to drive profits.

It was not immediately clear if other Australian banks were looking at a salary freeze, rivals Westpac and Commonwealth Bank of Australia have their own productivity improvement programmes.

Australian banks, which saw two decades of uninterrupted rapid loan growth, are seeing shrinking business credit, and mortgage demand at the lowest levels since 1977. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)