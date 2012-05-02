UPDATE 2-Euronext to pursue alternatives if LCH deal falls through
* Exchange to launch pan-EU block trading platform (Recasts after media call, adds quotes)
SYDNEY May 2 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group hopes to get a banking license in Thailand by next year, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
ANZ, which is expanding in Asia, has a presence in all key Asian markets other than Thailand now, Mike Smith told a media conference. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram)
* Exchange to launch pan-EU block trading platform (Recasts after media call, adds quotes)
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 1.7 million dinars versus net loss 3.4 million dinars year ago
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 1 million dinars versus 1.6 million dinars year ago