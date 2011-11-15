MOVES-Apple exec for business sales departs
Feb 7 John Solomon, hired by Apple to sell its products to big businesses and government, has left his position, the company said on Tuesday.
Nov 15 ANZ Banking Group ANZ.N on Tuesday sold $1.25 billion of covered bonds in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
ANZ, Citigroup, Nomura, and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ANZ BANKING GROUP TRANCHE 1 AMT $1.25 BLN COUPON 2.40 PCT MATURITY 11/23/2016 TYPE BONDS ISS PRICE 99.593 FIRST PAY 5/23/2012 MOODY'S Aaa YIELD 2.487 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/23/2011 S&P TRIPLE-A SPREAD 158.2 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
Feb 7 John Solomon, hired by Apple to sell its products to big businesses and government, has left his position, the company said on Tuesday.
* Franklin Resources Inc reports 5.4 percent passive stake in Mosaic Co as of Dec. 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2lmVN9z) Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, Feb 7 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co said on Tuesday it expects to benefit from several major policy changes proposed by President Donald Trump and believes it can adjust to any potential disruptions to trade with key partners such as Mexico.