UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 26 (Reuters) - * AO World sets offer price at 285 pence per ordinary share * AO World says offer price gives market capitalisation at the commencement of
conditional dealings of 1.2 billion stg * AO World says total gross proceeds raised expected to be 60 million stg * AO World says following admission CEO John Roberts will hold 28.6 percent of the ordinary shares *
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources