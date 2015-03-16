LONDON, March 16 The chairman of AO World
has sold a 1.3 percent stake in the British online domestic
appliances retailer, less than a month after a profit warning
sent shares in the firm plummeting, it said on Monday
The company said non-executive chairman Richard Rose sold
5.58 million shares at 1.80 pence a share on Friday, raising 10
million pounds ($14.8 million).
John Roberts, AO's chief executive, said Rose's share sale
followed the expiry of a post-initial public offering lock-up
period and will help to further increase liquidity and the
number of shares in public hands.
He said Rose "remains committed to the company, both as a
shareholder and as its chairman," retaining a "significant"
holding in the firm.
AO floated on Feb. 26 2014 at 285 pence and peaked at 412.4
pence the same day. They slumped by nearly a half after last
month's profit warning and closed Friday at 191.6 pence, valuing
the business at 814 million pounds ($1.20
billion).
Roberts told Reuters last week that despite the profit
warning the firm still sees strong support from investors for
his long-term strategy. [ID:nL5N0WE2BY}
($1 = 0.6766 pounds)
