LONDON Nov 24 British online domestic appliances retailer AO World said it plans to expand to the Netherlands next spring and will keep investing heavily in Germany as it announced first-half revenue rose 21.7 percent.

AO World, which rivals Dixons Carphone and Home Retail's Argos, slipped to an operating loss of 8.9 million pounds ($13.5 million) on revenues of 264.3 million from a year-ago profit of 0.9 million.

The company, which sells everything from washing machines and fridges to vacuum cleaners and TVs, said it did not expect its Dutch launch to have a material impact on group adjusted earnings although it would incur some early set up costs. ($1 = 0.6601 pounds) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson, editing by James Davey)